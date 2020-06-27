Kcash One Day Trading Volume Tops $24.82 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last week, Kcash has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Kcash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, BitForex and HADAX. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $6.04 million and approximately $24.82 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Kcash Token Profile

Get Kcash alerts:

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

Kcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BitForex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.