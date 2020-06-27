Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KZR shares. BidaskClub cut Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, major shareholder Equal Talent Investments Ltd purchased 1,454,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $484,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 784,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,574.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 510.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 889,098 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 115,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 26,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

KZR stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,615. The company has a market cap of $215.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.11. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 18.69, a quick ratio of 18.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

