Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $313.84 Million

Brokerages forecast that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will post $313.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $311.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $317.00 million. Kforce reported sales of $338.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $335.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.00 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 8.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Kforce from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Sidoti downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kforce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of Kforce stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.90. 218,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.54. Kforce has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $42.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other Kforce news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 30,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $908,548.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 9,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $283,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,379. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kforce by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after buying an additional 26,964 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

