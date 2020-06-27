KickCoin (KICK) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One KickCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. KickCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00046130 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.57 or 0.05094465 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003126 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00055348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031567 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012018 BTC.

KickCoin Token Profile

KickCoin is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The official website for KickCoin is kickecosystem.com

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

