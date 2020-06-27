Kin (KIN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $52,301.00

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 69.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Kin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit and Fatbtc. In the last seven days, Kin has traded 59.9% higher against the dollar. Kin has a total market capitalization of $15.41 million and approximately $52,301.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.97 or 0.01792172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00167777 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00049011 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00107123 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin’s launch date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Allbit, Bancor Network, Stellarport, HitBTC, YoBit, Fatbtc, CoinFalcon, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Stellar Decentralized Exchange, COSS, Mercatox, DDEX and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

