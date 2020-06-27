KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Announces $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 103.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.2%.

Shares of KREF opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 329.54, a current ratio of 329.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $22.03. The company has a market cap of $967.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.62.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $20.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee acquired 7,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $120,938.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 225,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,690.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

