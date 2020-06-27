Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages have commented on KNL. TheStreet downgraded Knoll from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sidoti upped their price objective on Knoll from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Knoll by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,311 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Knoll by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Knoll by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Knoll by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Knoll by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Knoll stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,877. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $583.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.78. Knoll has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $28.30.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter. Knoll had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 4.21%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

