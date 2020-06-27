Komodo Price Tops $0.61 (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00006684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BarterDEX, Bittrex, HitBTC and Bitbns. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $72.92 million and $3.27 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00578540 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00088589 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00073703 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000460 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000820 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 120,435,838 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Upbit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bitbns, HitBTC, Bittrex, BarterDEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.