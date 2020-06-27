Kusama (KSM) Market Capitalization Achieves $16.20 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $16.20 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama token can now be bought for $5.43 or 0.00060163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.79 or 0.01749131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00167339 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00048812 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00106289 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,283,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,985,094 tokens. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

Buying and Selling Kusama

Kusama can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.