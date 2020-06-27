L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LRLCY shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get L OREAL CO/ADR alerts:

Shares of LRLCY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.78. 51,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,225. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $64.20.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for L OREAL CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L OREAL CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.