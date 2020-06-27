L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LRLCY shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of LRLCY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.78. 51,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,225. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $64.20.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

