Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of LIF traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$23.80. 214,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,669. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of C$13.25 and a 52-week high of C$36.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.12. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.15.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$48.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIF. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

