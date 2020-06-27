Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

LIF stock traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$23.80. The company had a trading volume of 214,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.15. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of C$13.25 and a one year high of C$36.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.12.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$48.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIF shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

