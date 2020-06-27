Largo Coin (LRG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $171.54 Million

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Largo Coin has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Largo Coin has a total market capitalization of $171.54 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Largo Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.16 or 0.00112635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Largo Coin Profile

Largo Coin’s total supply is 33,987,623 coins and its circulating supply is 16,887,455 coins. Largo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@largocoin . Largo Coin’s official website is www.largocoin.io

Buying and Selling Largo Coin

Largo Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Largo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Largo Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Largo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

