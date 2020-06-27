Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to post $71.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.14 million. Lawson Products reported sales of $96.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year sales of $326.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $317.29 million to $335.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $364.56 million, with estimates ranging from $351.62 million to $377.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $91.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.17 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Lawson Products in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised Lawson Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of Lawson Products stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,455. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $293.28 million, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. Lawson Products has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Lawson Products in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lawson Products by 118.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Lawson Products by 69.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lawson Products during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lawson Products during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

