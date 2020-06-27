Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on July 15th

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Lexington Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 65.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Lexington Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 350.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 82.95%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lexington Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

