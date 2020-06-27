Lightning Bitcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.07 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $5.46 million and $1.07 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00015531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00467271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013525 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000720 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006610 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000437 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

