Litecoin (LTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.67 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $41.08 or 0.00455251 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $2.67 billion and approximately $1.42 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013747 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000714 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006627 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000423 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,905,021 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

