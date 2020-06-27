Lition Tops One Day Trading Volume of $233,027.00 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Lition has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $233,027.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Lition token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000600 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Bilaxy and ProBit Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,023.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $222.03 or 0.02460594 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.43 or 0.02409695 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00455251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013747 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00680579 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00061636 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00578505 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00016404 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lition Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy, IDEX, Bibox, Dcoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

