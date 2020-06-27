LockTrip (LOC) Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. LockTrip has a market cap of $3.72 million and $18,274.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002736 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014744 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004593 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000854 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo

LockTrip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

