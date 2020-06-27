Loki (LOKI) Price Down 14.3% This Week

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00003638 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Loki has a total market capitalization of $15.95 million and approximately $13,343.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loki has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,019.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.54 or 0.02456396 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.20 or 0.02408219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00457046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013712 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.36 or 0.00680349 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00061570 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00578617 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00016418 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 48,616,424 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

