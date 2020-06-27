Loopring (LRC) Price Down 16.3% This Week

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $80.50 million and approximately $13.62 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loopring has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. One Loopring token can currently be bought for about $0.0752 or 0.00000834 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00045779 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.46 or 0.04926272 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002987 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00054865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00031320 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011899 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring (LRC) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,069,947,794 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

