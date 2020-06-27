Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $239.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) to post sales of $239.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $219.20 million to $297.05 million. Lumber Liquidators posted sales of $288.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year sales of $998.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $847.52 million to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $855.29 million to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $267.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

LL stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.31. 1,310,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,935. The company has a market cap of $370.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

In related news, CEO Charles E. Tyson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

