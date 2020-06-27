Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.44.

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $276,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,274.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $349,065.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,327 shares of company stock worth $860,830 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Lumentum by 1.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 42.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Lumentum by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Lumentum by 1.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lumentum stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $76.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,951,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,724. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $93.23. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.12.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

