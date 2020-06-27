Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) to announce ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.51). Magenta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.73). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGTA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Magenta Therapeutics stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.92. 1,151,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,708. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,942,000. Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,098,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,968,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 31,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 129.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

