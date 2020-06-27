Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $577.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to announce sales of $577.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $642.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $523.52 million. Marathon Oil posted sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

NYSE MRO traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $5.74. 28,767,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,164,060. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 3.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner acquired 15,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at $739,169.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 663,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 457,001 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 64,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 21,828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,462,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,348,000 after acquiring an additional 920,919 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 570,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 32,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,936,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after acquiring an additional 484,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

