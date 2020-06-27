Maxim Group Raises Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $15.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target increased by Maxim Group from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Celsius from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88. Celsius has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $788.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1,104.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Celsius by 131.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

