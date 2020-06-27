Maxim Group Raises Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $15.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target increased by Maxim Group from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Celsius from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.
Shares of CELH stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88. Celsius has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $788.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1,104.00 and a beta of 1.43.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Celsius by 131.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Celsius Company Profile
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
