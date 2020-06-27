Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (MRTI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRTI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRTI remained flat at $$120.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.08. Maxus Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $110.00 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxus Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust REIT, makes equity investments in real estate properties in the United States. The company primarily invests in multifamily housing properties. As of June 30, 2005, it operated eight apartment communities. The company has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90 taxable income to its shareholders.

