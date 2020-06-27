Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (MRTI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRTI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Shares of Maxus Realty Trust stock remained flat at $$120.00 during trading on Friday. Maxus Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $110.00 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.08.

Get Maxus Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Maxus Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust REIT, makes equity investments in real estate properties in the United States. The company primarily invests in multifamily housing properties. As of June 30, 2005, it operated eight apartment communities. The company has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90 taxable income to its shareholders.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Maxus Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxus Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.