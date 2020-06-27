Megacoin Price Reaches $0.0153 on Major Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $596,159.10 and $5.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00459904 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013639 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000720 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006647 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,866,413 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

