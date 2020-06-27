Melcor REIT (MR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Melcor REIT has a 12 month low of C$21.80 and a 12 month high of C$33.83.

