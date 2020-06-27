Mercury Price Tops $0.0060 on Exchanges (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 27th. Mercury has a market capitalization of $599,817.66 and approximately $1,522.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Over the last week, Mercury has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.01843399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00170823 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00049469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00110407 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

