Meta Growth (OTCMKTS:INSHF) Given “Buy” Rating at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research restated their buy rating on shares of Meta Growth (OTCMKTS:INSHF) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.43 price target on the stock.

Shares of Meta Growth stock remained flat at $$0.12 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,400 shares.

Meta Growth Company Profile

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates a network of recreational cannabis stores under the Spiritleaf brand. It sells cannabis and accessories through its stores, as well as operates franchise cannabis dispensary. As of May 4, 2020, it operated 47 Spiritleaf retail cannabis stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

