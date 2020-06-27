M&G Plc (LON:MNG) Receives GBX 232.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

M&G Plc (LON:MNG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 221.67 ($2.82).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on M&G from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 170 ($2.16) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on M&G in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.55) target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

Get M&G alerts:

Shares of MNG remained flat at $GBX 161.40 ($2.05) during mid-day trading on Monday. 5,446,500 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 3.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 142.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 182.27. M&G has a twelve month low of GBX 86.40 ($1.10) and a twelve month high of £113.95 ($145.03).

In related news, insider Massimo Tosato acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.07) per share, with a total value of £1,630 ($2,074.58). Also, insider Clare Bousfield sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.44), for a total value of £2,971.90 ($3,782.49).

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.