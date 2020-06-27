M&G Plc (LON:MNG) Receives GBX 232.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

M&G Plc (LON:MNG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 221.67 ($2.82).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNG. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 170 ($2.16) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.55) target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

LON:MNG remained flat at $GBX 161.40 ($2.05) during midday trading on Monday. 5,446,500 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 142.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 182.27. M&G has a 1 year low of GBX 86.40 ($1.10) and a 1 year high of £113.95 ($145.03). The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 3.75.

In related news, insider Massimo Tosato acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.07) per share, with a total value of £1,630 ($2,074.58). Also, insider Clare Bousfield sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.44), for a total value of £2,971.90 ($3,782.49).

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

