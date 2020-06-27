MicroBitcoin (MBC) Market Cap Achieves $10.10 Million

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. Over the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.10 million and approximately $3,433.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002042 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

