Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $220.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.33. 53,645,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,567,916. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $203.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,519.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.28 and a 200 day moving average of $170.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 21.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

