MonaCoin Price Down 4% Over Last Week (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $108.85 million and $2.37 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00018323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Zaif, Upbit, Livecoin and Bleutrade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,037.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.69 or 0.02464027 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $218.94 or 0.02422600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00461273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013730 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00686369 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00062037 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00578310 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016781 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Bitbank, QBTC, Zaif, Livecoin, Fisco, Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

