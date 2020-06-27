MonetaryUnit Reaches Market Cap of $881,254.79 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $881,254.79 and $283.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittylicious, Upbit and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014874 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004632 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000818 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 194,051,726 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittrex and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

