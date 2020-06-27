Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Monolithic Power Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 48.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $2.33 on Friday, reaching $226.25. The company had a trading volume of 653,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,552. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.07. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $129.30 and a 12 month high of $238.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 88.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $897,386.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 389,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,297,117.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 23,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,953,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,223,252 shares in the company, valued at $207,952,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,242 shares of company stock worth $36,027,999. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

