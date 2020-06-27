Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Monolithic Power Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 48.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,552. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.23. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $129.30 and a 1-year high of $238.94.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.15 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,380 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total transaction of $712,100.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,573 shares in the company, valued at $57,158,738.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 23,258 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,953,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,223,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,952,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,242 shares of company stock valued at $36,027,999. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.