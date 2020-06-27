Morneau Shepell Inc (MSI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 15th

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$32.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 42.52. Morneau Shepell has a 52 week low of C$24.42 and a 52 week high of C$35.54.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$243.05 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Morneau Shepell will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MSI. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC raised their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Morneau Shepell in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Morneau Shepell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

