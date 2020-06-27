Morneau Shepell Inc (MSI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 15th

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$32.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 42.52. Morneau Shepell has a 52 week low of C$24.42 and a 52 week high of C$35.54.
Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$243.05 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Morneau Shepell will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Morneau Shepell
Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.
