Morneau Shepell Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.67. Morneau Shepell has a 52 week low of C$24.42 and a 52 week high of C$35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.52.

Get Morneau Shepell alerts:

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$243.05 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morneau Shepell will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSI shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Morneau Shepell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Morneau Shepell in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Morneau Shepell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morneau Shepell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.