Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MWA shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 594.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MWA stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,042. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.