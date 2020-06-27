Multi-collateral DAI Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market cap of $121.36 million and $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Multi-collateral DAI alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00045690 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.81 or 0.04878693 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003098 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00055800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00031344 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011855 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Profile

Multi-collateral DAI (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multi-collateral DAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multi-collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multi-collateral DAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multi-collateral DAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.