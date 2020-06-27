MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $498.78 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) will announce $498.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $490.20 million and the highest is $504.10 million. MYR Group reported sales of $448.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $518.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.66 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

MYRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on MYR Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MYR Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MYR Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter worth $149,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 49.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MYR Group during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in MYR Group during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in MYR Group during the first quarter worth about $219,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.47. The company had a trading volume of 234,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,474. The stock has a market cap of $494.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.77. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average of $28.40.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

