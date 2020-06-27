Namecoin Trading Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00004255 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.66 million and $5,401.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,021.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $216.79 or 0.02403102 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00637377 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010342 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000667 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000470 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

