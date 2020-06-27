Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, insider Jorge Hevia sold 4,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $104,833.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,699.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $254,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 250,515 shares in the company, valued at $6,368,091.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,541 shares of company stock worth $2,445,006 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 1,503.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 36,319 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 320,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NSSC traded down $1.65 on Friday, reaching $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 145,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,117. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $445.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

