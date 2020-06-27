National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Receives $28.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several brokerages have commented on NGHC. ValuEngine downgraded National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of National General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National General in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of National General in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of NGHC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.53. 714,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,924. National General has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. National General had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 16.97%. National General’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that National General will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. National General’s dividend payout ratio is 7.27%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of National General in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,515,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,458,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National General by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,482,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,743,000 after acquiring an additional 549,728 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in National General by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,761,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,358,000 after purchasing an additional 542,662 shares during the period. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in National General by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,849,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 478,545 shares during the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

