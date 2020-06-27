National Health Investors Inc (NHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.102 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

National Health Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 41.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. National Health Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 106.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.5%.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Shares of NHI opened at $59.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.84.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.16% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NHI shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on National Health Investors from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.